Best power banks under Rs 10000 for solo travelers who need reliable backup

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 03:59 PM (IST)
The Belkin 65W power bank is priced at Rs 7,999. It comes with a 20000 mAh battery suitable for mobile devices and laptops. The power bank features dual USB-C PD ports for fast and efficient charging. It is compatible with devices like MacBook, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and other Type C devices, and includes a 2-year warranty.
The Promate Titan-160 power bank is priced at Rs 8,882. It comes with a 27600 mAh battery and supports up to 160W output for laptops and mobile devices. The device features a smart TFT LCD screen, USB-A QC 3.0, and dual Type C input and output ports. It also includes over-heating protection for safe and reliable charging.
The Solar Charger power bank is priced at Rs 9,995. It offers a large 49800 mAh battery with support for PD 18W and QC 3.0 fast charging. The device comes with built-in cables, USB Type C, 6 outputs, and 2 input options for multiple devices. It also supports wireless charging, making it suitable for outdoor and heavy usage.
The Ambrane 100W fast charging power bank is priced at Rs 8,798. It comes with a 25000 mAh battery designed for MacBook, Type C laptops, and mobile devices. The power bank includes a 100W GaN charger for fast and efficient charging. It is suitable for users who need high capacity and powerful performance on the go.
The Calmora Emergency Radio and 22000 mAh solar power bank is priced at Rs 9,180. It combines a weather radio with a power bank, supporting FM and NOAA alerts for emergencies. The device includes hand crank charging, Bluetooth radio, and 20W fast wireless phone charging. It also features an SOS flashlight, making it useful for emergency and outdoor use.
The ULTRAPROLINK UM1106 Juice-Up power bank is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes with a 24000 mAh battery and supports up to 120W fast charging for laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The device includes QC3.0, PD3.0, DC output, and a 10W wireless charging feature. It also has LED indicators and includes a 1m USB Type C cable for added convenience.
The Ambrane 85W fast charging power bank is priced at Rs 8,298. It comes with a 20000 mAh battery suitable for MacBook, Type C laptops, and mobile devices. The power bank includes a 100W GaN charger for efficient and fast charging. It is designed for users who need high power output and reliable performance on the go.
The DailyObjects Loop Qi2-certified 20000 mAh power bank is priced at Rs 7,499. It features a premium aluminium design and supports MagSafe-compatible wireless charging. It works with iPhone 16, 15, 14, 13, and 12 series for easy charging. It also includes a multi-layer chipset for safe and reliable performance.
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