The PS5 has high performance and graphics and is suitable for modern gaming. The console is used by many players to enjoy long gaming sessions and entertainment. To enhance the experience, there are a few useful accessories that do exist with PS5. These accessories are useful in enhancing control, sound, storage and general convenience. The selection of accessories can make gaming more comfortable and pleasant.

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller

The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is aimed at gamers who prefer to have more control in the game. This controller has detachable stick modules and programmable buttons. The user is allowed to customize the sensitivity on triggers and remap controls on their own choice.

In addition, the controller has enhanced haptics and adaptive triggers. These properties make the players more attached to the game. The controller can be applicable in competitive gaming since the players can adjust the controls according to the type of game.

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Sound is a significant part of PS5 games. The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is created to provide an improved sound of PS5 games. It helps in the Tempest 3D AudioTech of the console that helps in making the environment sound more realistic.

The headset enables the player to listen to fine sounds including foot-steps, background and environmental sound. Clarity of sound can assist players to respond quicker in action games and multiplayer matches. The ear cushions are also comfortable during long gaming sessions with the help of the headset.

PS5 Media Remote

The PS5 is also used by many users when watching movies and streaming shows. These entertainment features can be easily controlled using PS5 Media Remote. The remote offers easy entry to streaming applications and media controls.

Using this accessory, the user can navigate through applications such as Netflix or Disney Plus without having the game controller. Its dedicated media buttons allow it to be easy to play, pause, or control sound when viewing content on the console.

DualSense Charging Station

The DualSense Charging Station assists in charging the controllers and ensuring that they are always available to play. This device enables the users to charge two controllers simultaneously. It is directly connected to the console and makes the gaming setup tidy.

The station also saves USB ports and cable clutter by charging controllers on the station. This makes sure that a player does not run out of a fully charged controller.

WD Black SN850 SSD

The games in PS5 nowadays need a lot of storage. The storage can be upgraded with the WD Black SN850 SSD as well. It has high performance and assists in loading games rapidly.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The presence of an SSD will enable gamers to save a larger number of games without having to delete the older games. This upgrade is useful to gamers with a big digital game collection.