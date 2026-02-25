Holi 2026 special: Best party speakers under Rs 20,000

8 8

Philips Party Speaker TAX5206

The Philips TAX5206 party speaker is priced at Rs 15,990 and delivers 160W output power. It comes with two 8-inch woofers and two 2.5-inch tweeters for balanced sound. The speaker offers up to 14 hours of playback time on a single charge. It includes guitar and microphone input support for karaoke and music use. The device also has party lights and comes with a trolley design with wheels for easy movement.