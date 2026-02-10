Best gaming laptops under Rs 50,000 to play BGMI, Counter Strike, and Call of Duty

2 8

ASUS Vivobook 15 2025

The ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025) runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor with Radeon integrated graphics. It includes 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and runs Windows 11. It also offers M365 Basic for one year and Office Home 2024, weighs 1.7 kg, and comes in Quiet Blue. Price: Rs 48,890.