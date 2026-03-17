Best electric cookers to use during LPG shortage in India

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 17, 2026, 03:48 PM (IST)
The Wipro Elato CPC201 Digital Electric Pressure Cooker comes with a 6 litre capacity and operates at 1000 watts. It offers 10 pre-set multi cooking functions for easy use. The appliance features advanced microprocessor control and a safety lock mechanism. It includes a stainless steel pot and is priced at Rs 7,999.
The Nutricook 6 QT (5.7L) Stainless Steel Smart Pot 2 comes with 1000W power and 9-in-1 cooking functions. It supports pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming, sauté, sous vide, yogurt making, and more. The appliance includes a smart lid, delay start feature, and comes with a 2-year warranty. The price of this model is Rs 9,899.
The AGARO Imperial Electric Pressure Cooker comes with a 6 litre capacity and can cook around 1.5 kg or 10 cups of raw rice. It offers 14 pre-set multi cooking functions with adjustable pressure and a timer. The appliance supports pressure cooking and slow cooking and includes a stainless steel pot. The price of this model is Rs 8,999.
The Prestige 6.0L Smart Cook Electric Cooker comes with an 11 pre-set Indian menu for easy cooking. It is designed for low energy consumption and efficient performance. The appliance includes a stainless steel bowl for durability and safe use. The price of this model is Rs 8,400.
The RTECPOT Multipurpose Electric Pressure Cooker offers 7-in-1 functionality for different cooking needs. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and a specially designed partition for multi-cooking. The appliance includes a 1-year warranty for reliability. The price of this model is Rs 8,999.
The Electron Electric Rice Cooker comes with a 1000 ml capacity and operates at 450 watts with 220 volts power. It includes a keep warm function to maintain food temperature after cooking. The package comes with a measuring cup and one serving spoon for convenience. The price of this model is Rs 9,999.
The Instant Pot Duo 6QT (5.7L) comes with a 7-in-1 function including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and keep warm. It features an SS304 stainless steel inner pot for durability and safe cooking. The appliance offers 13 customizable programs for different cooking needs and runs on 230V power. The price of this model is Rs 13,999.
The Nutricook Stainless Steel Smart Pot 2 comes with an 8 QT (7.7 litre) capacity and operates at 1000W power. It supports 9-in-1 functions including pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming, sauté, and food warming. The appliance features a smart lid for safe and easy use. The price of this model is Rs 11,999.
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