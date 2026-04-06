Best earbuds under 15000 with ANC and long battery life

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 03:08 PM (IST)
Marshall Minor IV Wireless Earbuds come with in ear design and support Bluetooth connectivity. They offer more than 30 hours of total playtime for daily use. The earbuds support wireless charging and are water resistant. The price is Rs 11,999
Sony INZONE Buds WF G700N come with active noise cancellation and support 360 spatial sound for gaming. They offer up to 24 hours battery life and support low latency connection. The earbuds work with mobile PC and PS5 and include a USB C dongle. The price is Rs 13,44
JBL Live Beam 3 TWS comes with Hi Res audio and true ANC for clear sound. It offers up to 48 hours total playtime and supports wireless charging. It features a smart case with touch display and multipoint connection. The price is Rs 9,999
Noise Master Buds 2 come with sound tuned by Bose and support 51dB adaptive ANC. They offer Hi Res LHDC audio and 360 degree spatial audio with head tracking. The earbuds include 6 mic ENC and support dual pairing with fast charging. The price is Rs 7,999
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro come with active noise cancellation and adaptive noise control for better sound. They offer up to 37 hours of total battery life and support 360 surround sound. The earbuds are IP57 rated and support Galaxy AI features. The price is Rs 15,749
SOUNDPEATS Air5 Pro Wireless Earbuds come with 55 dB noise canceling and support LDAC and aptX for high quality audio. They feature Bluetooth 5.4 and support multipoint connection for multiple devices. The earbuds offer hybrid ANC and high resolution sound performance. The price is Rs 12,006
iLive IAEBTW53B True Wireless Earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 and support stable wireless connection. They include a built in microphone for calls and daily use. The earbuds are IPX7 waterproof and come with a charging case. The price is Rs 12,938
EPOS ADAPT E1 True Wireless Earbuds come with hybrid ANC and support multipoint Bluetooth connection. They offer up to 50 hours total battery life and support wireless charging. The earbuds are certified for Microsoft Teams and iPhone and include a USB C dongle. The price is Rs 15,199
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