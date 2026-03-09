Best double door Refrigerators under Rs 30,000 to beat the scorching summer

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 01:24 PM (IST)
Godrej refrigerator has a 244L capacity and a frost free double door design. It comes with an inverter compressor, AI powered cooling, and a 6-in-1 convertible freezer. The refrigerator also supports 95%+ food surface disinfection and has a 4-star energy rating. The price of this Godrej refrigerator is Rs 24,990.
Whirlpool refrigerator has a 270L capacity (300L gross capacity) and a frost free double door design with freezer on top. It includes a thermostat display control system for temperature adjustment. The refrigerator uses a 60W CFL light and weighs 62 kg. The price of this Whirlpool refrigerator is Rs 28,990.
Samsung refrigerator has a 236L capacity and a frost free double door design. It comes with a digital inverter compressor and convertible storage mode. The refrigerator has a 3-star energy rating and a Matt Doi Metal finish. The price of this Samsung refrigerator is Rs 27,490.
LG refrigerator has a 272L capacity and a frost-free double door design. It comes with a Smart Inverter Compressor and convertible storage mode. The refrigerator supports Multi Air Flow cooling for even temperature distribution. The price of this LG refrigerator is Rs 28,990.
Bosch refrigerator has a 243L capacity and a frost free double door design. It comes with 6-in-1 convertible modes and inverter technology. The refrigerator supports digital display, super freeze, and up to 18 hours cooling retention with 80-minute convert mode. The price of this Bosch refrigerator is Rs 26,489.
IFB Smart Choice refrigerator has a 241L capacity and a frost free double door design. It comes with 10-in-1 Tru Convertible modes and advanced inverter technology. The refrigerator supports 360-degree cooling and provides extra storage space. The price of this IFB refrigerator is Rs 25,990.
Haier refrigerator has a 328L capacity and a frost free top mount double-door design. It includes 10-in-1 convertible modes, triple inverter technology, and a fan motor system. The refrigerator also has a twist ice maker and a 3-star energy rating. The price of this Haier refrigerator is Rs 30,490.
Voltas Beko refrigerator has a 283L capacity and a double-door frost free design. It comes with 6-in-1 adjustable cooling modes and an inverter compressor. The refrigerator has a 2-star energy rating and a wooden black finish. The price of this Voltas Beko refrigerator is Rs 26,290.
