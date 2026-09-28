Best Budget AI Earbuds For Professionals: How Crest AI Can Make Work Easier

AI is moving beyond your phone and laptop. Even your earbuds are getting into the AI era. Especially for professionals, earbuds have become more than just a device to listen to music or take calls. From switching between a laptop and smartphone to taking calls in a busy office, the right pair of earbuds can make everyday work a little more simpler. And with AI features now making their way into earbuds, there is even more that you can do without reaching for your phone.

This is how boAt’s CREST AI, built with Google Gemini, works too. At its core, CREST AI has three capabilities – Crest Ask, G-Assist and Crest Translate. These features are available on products such as the boAt Airdopes Prime 800D, Airdopes Prime 701 ANC and boAt Nirvana Ion ANC.

So, how can they help professionals in day-to-day work?

BoAt says that CREST AI is actually built around three key features – Ask, Assist and Translate. With Crest Ask, you can ask questions, explore ideas, learn about different topics or simply have a conversation with AI through your earbuds. This can be useful when you are working on something and need to quickly brainstorm ideas without opening an AI app on your phone.

On the other hand, the G-Assist can connect with services such as Google Gmail, Tasks and Calendar. This means you can use voice to access some of your everyday productivity and communication tasks. Another important feature is Crest Translate, which offers real-time, two-way translation across more than 25 languages. This can be an important feature for professionals who regularly communicate with people speaking different languages.

So, which earbuds can offer these Crest AI features to help you manage your daily work? Have a look.

boAt Airdopes Prime 800D – Rs 1,899

The boAt Airdopes Prime 800D is one of the earbuds that brings the full CREST AI experience. For professionals, one of the key features here is G-Assist. Instead of reaching for your phone to check what is on your calendar or manage certain tasks, you can interact with the assistant through your earbuds.

Crest Ask can also come in handy during the workday. If you are working on a presentation, planning an idea or simply need information about a particular topic, you can ask questions and continue the conversation through your earbuds. Plus, the Crest Translate feature is another useful addition for professionals and can help when communicating with someone who speaks another language.

Apart from CREST AI, the Airdopes Prime 800D comes with Dolby Audio and 11mm dynamic drivers tuned to boAt Signature Sound. The earbuds offer up to 45 hours of total playback and also support multipoint connectivity. For calls, there are four microphones with AI-ENx technology, which is designed to reduce background noise and make your voice clearer.

boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC – Rs 2,199

The boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC also comes with built-in CREST AI, bringing features such as AI conversations, translation and voice-based assistance to the earbuds.

Apart from AI, the Airdopes Prime 701 ANC comes with 46dB hybrid active noise cancellation. The earbuds offer up to 50 hours of total playback, while 10 minutes of ASAP Charge can provide up to 180 minutes of playback.

The earbuds also support multipoint connectivity, allowing you to connect them to your phone and laptop. For calls, there are four microphones with AI-ENx technology, which can help reduce background noise.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

So, if you are a professional looking for earbuds that can do more than just play music, features such as AI, hands-free controls, multipoint connectivity and call noise cancellation are worth looking at. The idea isn’t to completely replace your to-do list, but to make some of the smaller tasks in your workday a little easier.