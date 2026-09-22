Best ANC Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 To Upgrade From Wired Audio This Festive Season

If wired earphones are still your go-to option but you are finally planning to switch to TWS earbuds, the upcoming festive sales are the perfect time to upgrade. But True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds aren’t just about the convenience of ditching wires; features like active noise cancellation, better battery life, and sound quality are things you should look for before buying random earbuds.

For buyers looking for budget ANC earbuds under ₹3,000, there are now several options that combine noise cancellation with features such as long battery life, multipoint connectivity, spatial audio and AI-powered functionality. Two options from boAt worth considering are the boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro and boAt Nirvana Ion ANC.

boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro – Rs 2,799

At Rs 2,799, the boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro is the option to consider if you want a more feature-focused audio experience. It comes with 50dB hybrid adaptive ANC, along with 12mm drivers and support for Hi-Res Audio through the LDAC codec. It also comes with boAt Spatial Audio.

The boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro offers up to 80 hours of total battery playback, according to the brand. Not only that, boAt claims that 10 minutes of quick charge can offer 250 minutes (around 4 hours) of playback. Overall, it takes around 1 hour and 50 Mins to charge the case and approximately 35 minutes for the earbuds.

For calling, the earbuds use six microphones with AI-ENx technology. This is designed to help with noise cancellation during calls. These earbuds also offer 60ms low latency.

boAt Nirvana Ion ANC – Rs 2,399

If you are looking for a more affordable option to upgrade from wired earphones, the boAt Nirvana Ion ANC is another model to consider at Rs 2,399 (Crest AI). There is another variant without Crest AI, but you still get ANC, which costs Rs 1,999.

It comes with up to 32dB active noise cancellation, along with features such as long battery life, multipoint connectivity and low-latency gaming support.

What’s the biggest highlight of these earbuds? Battery life. As per the brand, the earbuds offer up to 120 hours of total playback. If you spend a lot of time listening to music or watching content, then these earbuds can be a good consideration for you.

The Nirvana Ion ANC features Crystal Bionic Sound with HiFi DSP and also offers Bass and Balanced EQ modes. The benefit of it is that you can choose the sound profile according to your preference. Moreover, the earbuds come with quad microphones and ENx technology for calls. For gaming, there is BEAST Mode with 60ms low latency. The earbuds also support multipoint connectivity, which allows you to connect them with multiple devices.

The boAt Nirvana Ion ANC with Crest AI also integrates Google Gemini, giving users access to Gemini Live through the earbuds. Users can ask questions and receive real-time information through their earbuds, while also using hands-free controls to play or pause content and switch listening modes.

How to choose the best ANC earbuds for you?

It depends on your budget and what you are looking for in earbuds – ANC, battery life, premium features, rich audio experience or a budget-friendly option.

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Well, if you are planning to settle amongst the options given above, then know the Nirvana Zenith Pro makes more sense if you want features like 50dB hybrid adaptive ANC and Adaptive EQ. On the other hand, the boAt Nirvana Ion ANC is a budget-friendly option with a longer battery life. If you need long battery life, multipoint connectivity and gaming features, then you can consider it.