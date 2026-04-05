Best air fryer under 10000 India: Smart cooking option to reduce LPG usage during gas shortage at home

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 05, 2026, 12:42 PM (IST)
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 comes with a 6.2L capacity and 1700W power for efficient cooking. It uses Rapid Air technology and helps cook food with up to 90 percent less fat. It features a touch panel, cooking window, and extra large design. The price is Rs 9,499.
Nutricook 7.6L Air Fryer Slim XL (2025) comes with a 7.6L capacity and 1700W power for efficient cooking. It features a 100 percent toxin free ceramic coating with no PTFE, PFAS, PFOA, or microplastics. It has a clear window with light, an extra large basket, and 5 preset modes. The price is Rs 7,999 and it includes a 2 year warranty.
COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT comes with a 4.7L capacity and 1500W power for fast cooking. It supports grill, broil, roast, toast, bake, reheat, and defrost functions. It features a digital touch panel with 9 preset menus and includes a 30 recipes cookbook. The price is Rs 9,899.
KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven comes with a 12L capacity and 1800W power for efficient cooking. It uses 360 degree rapid heat circulation and supports baking, grilling, roasting, dehydration, and rotisserie functions. It features a digital display with a touch control panel and 10 preset menus. The price is Rs 9,949.
Philips 2000 Series Airfryer comes with a 4.2L capacity and uses RapidAir technology for cooking. It supports 13 in 1 preset modes with touchscreen control and a cooking window. It helps cook food with up to 90 percent less fat for healthier meals. The price is Rs 8,290.
Acerpure Air Fryer comes with a 5.5L air fryer and 2.5L cooking pot with 1500W power. It features a 100 percent glass bowl and supports air fry, toast, reheat, grill, and cook functions. It uses 360 degree TurboHeat technology with preset modes for easy cooking. The price is Rs 9,620.
Wipro Elato CAF 202 Digital Air Fryer comes with a 7.5L capacity and 1800W power for fast cooking. It features a PTFE free ceramic coated basket and a transparent full window for easy viewing. The air fryer includes digital touch controls with 12 preset modes for different cooking needs. The price is Rs 9,215.
INALSA Air Fryer Oven AeroCrisp 12 comes with a 12L capacity and 1700W power for fast cooking. The body is made of stainless steel and supports frying, baking, grilling, dehydrating, and reheating. It offers 12 preset modes with rotisserie and convection features, and dishwasher safe accessories. The price is Rs 9,598 and it includes a 2 year warranty.
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