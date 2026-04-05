Best air fryer under 10000 India: Smart cooking option to reduce LPG usage during gas shortage at home

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Nutricook 7 6L Air Fryer

Nutricook 7.6L Air Fryer Slim XL (2025) comes with a 7.6L capacity and 1700W power for efficient cooking. It features a 100 percent toxin free ceramic coating with no PTFE, PFAS, PFOA, or microplastics. It has a clear window with light, an extra large basket, and 5 preset modes. The price is Rs 7,999 and it includes a 2 year warranty.