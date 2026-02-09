Why these Rs 30,000 tablets are perfect for movie nights and binge watching

1 8

Xiaomi Pad 7

Priced at Rs 27,998, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is offered in Mirage Purple and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features an 11.16-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The tablet runs on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, uses HyperOS 2, and includes quad speakers with Wi-Fi 6E support.