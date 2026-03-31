Best 20000mAh power bank under Rs 2000: Long backup for travel and daily use

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PTron Dynamo Sprint 20000mAh

The pTron Dynamo Sprint 20000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 1,699 and supports 35W super fast charging. It is compatible with QC3.0 and PD3.0 charging standards. The device includes a built-in charging cable and offers three output options. It also has a Type-C input and output port and comes in indigo blue.