Thinking of buying Apple Watch Ultra 3? These 7 smartwatches could change your mind

Polar Grit X2 Pro Titan Ultra Premium

Polar Grit X2 Pro Titan is priced at Rs 70,124. It uses dual-GPS navigation and has a rugged military-grade design with a titanium body. The watch supports ECG, heart rate, sleep, and recovery tracking, includes sapphire glass protection, delivers up to 10 days of battery life, and comes with an extra leather strap.