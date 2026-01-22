comscore
  • Thinking of buying Apple Watch Ultra 3? These 7 smartwatches could change your mind

Thinking of buying Apple Watch Ultra 3? These 7 smartwatches could change your mind

Thinking beyond apple watch ultra 3? here are 7 powerful smartwatches that offer premium features, long battery life, and serious competition at different price points.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Jan 22, 2026, 03:20 PM (IST)

Apple watch ultra 3

Fossil Men s Gen 6

Fossil Men's Gen 6 Smartwatch costs Rs 64,544. It has a 44mm touchscreen display and supports Alexa. The watch includes heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, GPS, contactless payments, a built-in speaker, and smartphone notifications.

Garmin Fenix 8

Garmin Fenix 8 is priced at Rs 1,23,990 and features a 51mm multisport design with an AMOLED touchscreen. It includes advanced health and training tools, GPS support, a built-in LED flashlight, and offers up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Polar Grit X2 Pro Titan Ultra Premium

Polar Grit X2 Pro Titan is priced at Rs 70,124. It uses dual-GPS navigation and has a rugged military-grade design with a titanium body. The watch supports ECG, heart rate, sleep, and recovery tracking, includes sapphire glass protection, delivers up to 10 days of battery life, and comes with an extra leather strap.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 is available for Rs 58,999. It features a 47mm titanium silver build with LTE support. The watch offers up to 100 hours of battery life, a 3nm processor, dual GPS, a quick button with siren, sapphire glass, 10ATM and IP68 ratings, and health tools such as BP, ECG, Energy Score, and Fitness Ages.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm LTE, Black) is priced at Rs 48,999. It runs on a 3nm processor and supports dual GPS. The watch has sapphire glass, a stainless steel body, 5ATM and IP68 ratings, and health features like BP, ECG, IHRN, vascular load tracking, and an anti-oxidant index.

Garmin F nix E

Garmin Fēnix® E (47mm, Stainless Steel with Black Silicone Band) costs Rs 96,990. It comes with an AMOLED screen, built-in LED flashlight, and improved battery life. The watch also includes a speaker, microphone, activity tracking, alarm, sleep tracking, and time functions.

Garmin Venu X1

Garmin® Venu® X1 (Moss with Titanium Caseback and Moss ComfortFit Nylon Band) is priced at Rs 97,990. It has a slim and light body with an AMOLED display. The watch includes built-in GPS and health and fitness tracking for continuous daily monitoring.