ARC Raiders Flashpoint update now live: What’s new in the game

ARC Raiders has received a new update called Flashpoint, and it brings a mix of changes that affect how the game plays out. The update went live on March 31 at 2 p.m. IST and adds new enemies, weapons, and some changes to progression. Also Read: Ubisoft quietly cancels co-op Assassin’s Creed game in development

This is not a small patch. A lot of the changes are tied to how raids work, so if you have been playing regularly, you will notice the difference right away. Also Read: Nioh 3 launches on PS5 and PC first, but Xbox version may come later

New ARC Operations and map changes

One of the main additions in this update is something called ARC Operations. These are special map conditions that increase the difficulty of missions. Also Read: Epic Games Store Is Giving Away A Critically Acclaimed RPG For Free Today

The first one, Close Scrutiny, puts a new object called the Assessor into the map. It is heavily guarded, so getting close is not easy. But the rewards are also better if you manage to get through it.

Along with this, enemy activity across the map has increased. Shredders, which were earlier limited to certain areas, can now appear in more locations like Blue Gate and Spaceport under specific conditions.

New enemy to deal with

The update also adds a new enemy called the Vaporizer. It is a flying unit that attacks using lasers and moves in a way that is not easy to predict.

Because of this, fights in these areas feel a bit different. You cannot just stay in one place and shoot. You have to keep moving and adjust your timing during combat.

New weapons and items

Flashpoint also brings new weapons into the game. There is a submachine gun called Canto for close-range fights and an energy shotgun called Dolabra that can switch between different firing styles.

There is also a deployable item called Surge Coil. It sends out electric shocks around it, which can be useful when enemies get too close.

Most of these items can be unlocked through blueprints, especially if you play the new ARC Operation areas.

Progression and gameplay tweaks

There is also a new project called High Gain Antenna. Here, you collect and submit resources to unlock rewards.

The companion system has also been updated. You can now feed Scrappy to influence what kind of loot it brings back, which makes resource collection a bit more controlled.

Crafting has also been made easier. You can now complete missing materials directly from the crafting screen instead of switching between menus.

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Cosmetics and extra content

The update also adds a new Wasp Hunter cosmetic set. It includes outfit variants, a backpack, and other items that can be unlocked or purchased. Along with that, there are smaller additions like new quests and general gameplay improvements.