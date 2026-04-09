Apple’s next MacBook Neo may bring A19 Pro chip and more RAM

Apple could be getting ready to refresh the MacBook Neo, and from what’s coming out so far, it looks like a simple upgrade rather than a big change in design. The next version is expected to come with the A19 Pro chip along with higher RAM, based on information shared in Tim Culpan’s Culpium newsletter. Also Read: iOS 27 update may turn Siri into a smarter AI assistant

The current MacBook Neo uses the A18 Pro chip with 8GB RAM. It is positioned as a more affordable MacBook, and reports suggest it has been selling well so far. Also Read: Apple may rename iPhone Fold to iPhone Ultra: Expected to arrive in September despite delay speculation

A19 Pro chip expected

The next model is likely to move to the A19 Pro chip, which is expected to be part of upcoming iPhone models. Apple is expected to follow the same approach as before and use a slightly modified, or “binned”, version of the chip. Also Read: Apple’s first foldable iPhone may be closer than expected, production begins

This basically means one of the GPU cores may be disabled. The current model already runs on a 5-core GPU instead of six, so that part may stay more or less the same in everyday use.

The focus this time seems to be more on improving efficiency and overall performance, rather than making any noticeable changes to graphics.

RAM could increase to 12GB

Along with the chip, RAM is also expected to go up. The next MacBook Neo may come with 12GB memory instead of 8GB.

This is tied to the A19 Pro itself, which is expected to support higher memory. For users, this mostly means better handling of multiple apps and slightly smoother performance in regular usage.

Supply situation behind the scenes

One reason the current MacBook Neo was priced lower is because Apple used leftover A18 Pro chips. That helped avoid additional manufacturing costs.

Now, reports suggest that supply of those chips is limited. If Apple continues with the Neo lineup, it will either have to produce more chips or shift to newer ones like the A19 Pro.

Producing new chips separately is not always cost-effective, which is why using existing inventory from iPhones has worked so far.

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What this means for the next model

The next MacBook Neo is expected sometime next year, but Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet. On paper, it looks like a simple update with a new chip and more RAM. How it is priced and when it actually arrives will depend on how Apple handles supply and production.