Apple’s foldable iPhone likely to ship in December, not with iPhone 18 Pro lineup

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone may not reach buyers at the same time as the rest of the iPhone 18 lineup. A new note from Barclays analyst Tim Long suggests that while Apple could unveil the foldable model alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, shipments may begin only in December. Also Read: Aadhaar app on new phones? Why Apple, Samsung and others are pushing back

Shipment timeline may be different

According to Tim Long’s research note for Barclays, the foldable iPhone is likely to start shipping in December. That would mean a gap of a few months between announcement and availability if Apple sticks to its usual September launch window for the Pro models. Also Read: Apple warns iOS 13, 14 users to upgrade immediately: Here's why

This would not be the first time Apple has done something similar. Back in 2017, the company launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in September, while the iPhone X went on sale later in November. So a delayed shipping timeline for a new form factor would not be entirely unusual. Also Read: Apple beats its PLI goal by 80 percent as India iPhone production jumps

What may be behind the delay

The report does not point to one confirmed reason, but supply constraints could be part of the picture. As per reports, pressure around advanced chip supply and memory availability may affect rollout timelines for newer devices. If the foldable iPhone ends up using the same next-generation chip as the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple may be choosing to stagger shipments rather than launch everything at once.

At the same time, it is worth noting that this is still based on analyst input and supply chain checks, not an official statement from Apple.

Other foldable iPhone details that have surfaced

Separately, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple is working on software changes for the foldable iPhone, including more iPad-like layouts and side-by-side app support. Other reports mentioned in the reference material have also pointed to features such as a side-mounted Touch ID sensor, a hole-punch style outer display cutout, and a dual rear camera setup.

There have also been earlier claims around pricing, display design, and hinge changes, though Apple has not confirmed any of these details.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Another claim in the same note

Tim Long’s note also reportedly mentions that Apple may launch the base iPhone 18 in March next year instead of September. Alongside it, the company could introduce an iPhone 18e and either an iPhone 18 Plus or an iPhone Air 2. That part of the note is drawing more caution, especially because the mention of an iPhone 18 Plus has not been backed by other leaks so far.