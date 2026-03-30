Apple Foldable iPhone could have the biggest design change ever

Apple is about to bring another significant evolution in its smartphone line and this time it is not merely a minor improvement. It is reported that the company is developing its first foldable iPhone that would entirely transform user interaction with the device. The decision indicates that Apple is willing to venture into a different design after years of models that resembled each other. Also Read: How 2026 Will Break iPhone 18 Series Launch In Multiple Events: Explained

Foldable iPhone to Come with Biggest Design Changes

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this next foldable iPhone could be the most significant design change ever in the history of the iPhone. Previously, models such as the iPhone X have brought visible changes, however the upcoming device has the potential of doing a lot more. Also Read: Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Outprice Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 By A Wide Margin: Here's How Much It May Cost

The foldable design is expected to be in the form of a book. It implies that users will be in a position to open the phone as a mini-tablet. Several smartphone manufacturers already have comparable designs, yet Apple can emphasize on the experience. Also Read: Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Feature Samsung's Crease-Free Display, Launch Expected In Late 2026

Display and Tablet-Like Experience

The inner screen will be massive with a size of approximately 7.8 inches in the foldable iPhone. The outside screen could also be a smaller one to perform quick tasks. The device can be opened with a tablet-like interface with such features as split-screen apps.

This would enable the phone to be useful in watching videos, playing games, and multitasking. It can actually eliminate the need for another tablet in certain instances.

Processor and Performance

The device will be powered by a strong new chip which may be referred to as A20 Pro. It can also have an in-house Apple modem to improve connectivity. It is also rumored that this phone will have two cameras in the front and back.

It is also anticipated that there will be a Touch ID sensor installed in the power button. This would provide another alternative to the user in unlocking the device.

Durability and Materials

Durability is one of the key issues with foldable phones. Apple can resolve it with a more powerful design of glass and enhance the hinge system. The company will also minimize the crease on the screen and simplify the folding process.

Even discussions are going on about self-healing display technology that would aid in diminishing small scratches at some point.

Price and Launch Timeline

The foldable iPhone will be an expensive phone. It has been reported that it may cost approximately $ 1,999 in the US. The release can be made around September, yet it can become available later.

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In case this device turns out as anticipated, then it might be a stepping stone to a new era of Apple smartphone design and the way people now perceive the iPhone in the future.