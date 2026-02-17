Apple finally testing encrypted RCS on iPhone, but there’s a catch

Apple is testing end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging with the current iOS 26.4 developer beta. This is another measure towards enhancing communication between iPhone and Android users. Nevertheless, the encryption option is still under development and it is not completely accessible to the masses.

What Does RCS Messaging Stand For?

RCS is the short name of Rich Communication Services. It is a new improvement of the traditional SMS. RCS includes superior features which include typing features, read receipts and quality sharing of media. Another security measure is encryption where a message cannot be read as long as it is being transmitted between devices.

In end-to-end encryption, the sender and receiver can see the content of the message. Messages are not accessible even to service providers as they are transmitted.

What Apple is Testing with iOS 26.4 Beta?

Apple has provided support to encrypted RCS messages in the iOS 26.4 developer beta. Nonetheless, this version supports the encryption testing among Apple devices only. It is not currently supporting encrypted RCS conversations between Android and iPhone.

Apple has made it clear that the provision will not be included with the existing iOS 26.4 release. Rather it will be introduced as part of a subsequent software update. The firm also stated that the functionality might not be accessible at launch on all devices and carriers.

Cross-Platform Encryption Still Missing

The primary purpose of RCS is messaging between iPhone and Android users, with the former being habitually dependent on iMessage during texting with other users of the same platform. RCS enhances the texting experience when communicating with Android users than simple SMS.

The absence of cross-platform encryption has however been a big issue. GSM Association, which is a global industry trade body representing the interests of over 750 mobile network operators and 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem has been engaged in the addition of end-to-end encryption to the RCS Universal Profile. In subsequent updates, Apple had previously announced that it would support encrypted RCS on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

Android encrypted RCS is currently not tested. Apple has referred to it as not testable yet, indicating that the support can come in the future.

Other Updates in iOS 26.4 Beta

The recent beta also features the option to toggle between audio and video podcasts with ease in addition to the encrypted RCS testing. Although this is a minor aspect, the primary concern is enhancing the security of messaging.

The experimentation of encrypted RCS messaging by Apple is a good indication of safer cross-platform messaging. Interoperability between Android and iPhone users has not been entirely supported yet in an update.