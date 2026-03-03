Apple planning to bring Google’s AI inside Siri? big changes ahead

Apple is reportedly considering a new approach to enhance its AI chatbot, Siri. The company is trying to negotiate with Google on the use of its Gemini AI systems to enhance Siri capabilities. The move follows when Apple is expanding its artificial intelligence, particularly in generative AI. The more powerful AI tools need greater computational power, and Apple might need to seek outside assistance.

Is Apple Collaborating with Google?

Apple has been striving to make Siri smarter and more conversational in recent years. The tech giant intends to help with providing more background, managing tasks more effectively, and intelligent reply. Nevertheless, to create massive AI systems, one will need large-scale infrastructure. It is reported that Apple has struggled to scale its AI resources.

To counter this issue, the company has reportedly requested Google to research the possibility of putting Gemini-powered servers within the Apple-owned data centres. This strategy would enable AI models developed by Google to work inside Apple-run plants. It would minimize the dependency on the entirety of the Google public cloud network.

Nevertheless, there is no final confirmation, but Apple is still testing various alternatives as it seeks to modernise Siri.

Foremost Priority is Privacy

The silicon valley giant is still prioritizing on privacy. Most of its AI functions are executed on the device. This must minimize data sharing and enhance security. Apple runs its Private Cloud Compute system on more advanced tasks. In this type of setup, the user requests are processed on the cloud and no data is stored once the task is completed.

Apple claims that it does not store user information to be logged or debugged. The firm claims that the data is erased after the feedback is sent back to the phone. In case Gemini integration continues, Apple will probably retain the same privacy controls.

How Gemini will be Integrated

Apple has already affirmed that it has plans to add Gemini as an optional AI model in its ecosystem. Tim Cook, the CEO, recently said that Apple would pay to support Gemini along with its AI. The firm is still undertaking internal development of AI, but it will not replace the Gemini partnership.

Should this partnership be initiated, it would include more advanced AI capabilities to Siri. It would be a significant change of the way Apple develops and expands its voice assistant technology.