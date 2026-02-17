Apple Music will soon help you find concerts happening near you

Apple is introducing a new way to discover live events directly within Apple Music. With the iOS 26.4 beta, the Music app now shows concerts happening near a user’s location. The update is currently available to beta testers and is expected to roll out more widely in the coming weeks. Also Read: Apple iOS 26.4 Beta 1 adds video playback in Podcasts, RCS testing: Check what’s new

Concert discovery built into the app

The new feature, called “Concerts Near You,” allows users to see upcoming live shows directly within the Apple Music app. Once opened, the app asks for location access. After permission is granted, it displays a list of artists performing in the user’s area along with event details. Also Read: How to move from iPhone to Android using Apple’s new iOS 26.3 tool: Quick steps

Users testing the beta say that when you tap on a concert listing, it opens a page with more details about the event, including ticket options. In most cases, you are redirected to an external ticketing site where you can check availability and purchase tickets. In some instances, however, the link may take you to an artist’s page or an information page instead of a direct ticket checkout page. Also Read: Apple challenges YouTube, Spotify with new video podcast feature

If you already use Apple Music to follow artists and listen to their songs, the app will now also help you track when they are touring near you.

Other changes in iOS 26.4

The concert discovery tool is not the only update coming to Apple Music. Reports also mention a refreshed fullscreen design for albums and playlists. In the updated layout, background colours adjust to match or complement album artwork, giving the app a slightly different visual feel.

There is also mention of a new Playlist Playground feature that uses Apple Intelligence to help users build playlists based on short descriptions or prompts. However, this tool appears to be separate from the concert discovery addition.

When will it be available?

Right now, the feature is only available in the iOS 26.4 beta version. Apple has not confirmed when the update will roll out to everyone, but public releases usually follow a few weeks after the beta phase.

For now, users who are part of the beta programme can try out the feature and see which concerts are listed in their area. Once it rolls out more widely, Apple Music users will be able to check tour dates and nearby shows without leaving the app.