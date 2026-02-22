Apple may launch a cheaper MacBook, macOS 26.3 suggests: What we know

Apple may be preparing new hardware, and the clues are coming from its own software. Developers digging through macOS 26.3 have reportedly found references to unreleased devices hidden in the code. The findings were first highlighted by Macworld’s Filipe Espósito and later reported by MacRumors. Also Read: Apple’s next devices could be AI smart glasses and AI pendant: What we know

While Apple has not confirmed anything, the device identifiers point towards a possible lower-cost MacBook and new versions of the Studio Display. Also Read: macOS 26.4 update lets you stop your MacBook from charging to 100%

Low-cost MacBook in the works?

One of the identifiers spotted in the macOS 26.3 code is said to be linked to a new entry-level MacBook. The codename “J700” has been associated with what could be a more affordable model positioned below the MacBook Air. Also Read: Apple iOS 26.4 Beta 1 adds video playback in Podcasts, RCS testing: Check what’s new

Reports suggest that this model may use an A18 Pro chip, the same processor expected to power the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, instead of Apple’s usual M-series silicon. If that turns out to be true, it would be a noticeable change in how Apple positions its laptops. Using the A18 Pro instead of an M-series chip suggests the focus could be on handling regular day-to-day tasks like browsing, streaming, and basic office work without pushing into high-end performance territory.

Leaks also point to a 12.9-inch display and brighter colour options. As for pricing, earlier reports have suggested a starting range between $599 and $799 in the US, though nothing has been confirmed. If launched, this would bring Apple closer to the mainstream laptop price segment.

New Studio Displays also spotted

Alongside the MacBook reference, two additional codenames – “J427” and “J527” – are believed to correspond to new Studio Display models. As reported by MacRumors, these identifiers have appeared in multiple Apple software updates over the past few months, suggesting development is ongoing.

At least one of the new displays is expected to retain the 27-inch size but could introduce mini-LED backlighting and possibly a higher refresh rate. Details about the new Studio Displays are still unclear. Apple has not said anything about when, or if, they will be officially announced.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

When could they launch?

Apple is hosting an “Apple Experience” event on March 4, and some reports suggest the lower-cost MacBook could be part of that announcement window. It is unclear if the new Studio Displays will be revealed at the same time or later in the year.