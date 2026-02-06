Apple may boost iPhone 18 Pro Max battery as Android phones hit 10,000mAh

Battery has quietly become one of the biggest deciding factors while buying a smartphone. And in recent times, several smartphone makers are actively focusing on that. And it looks like Apple may finally be responding to that expectation too. Latest supply chain leaks suggest that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max could arrive with a noticeably larger battery, possibly crossing the 5,000mAh mark for the first time. Also Read: iPhone 18 series may stick to the same design, leak suggests

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Chinese variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max may pack a battery rated around 5,000mAh, while global versions could reach somewhere between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. If this turns out to be accurate, it would continue Apple’s gradual approach to increasing battery capacity. Also Read: Why Apple may not launch the standard iPhone 18 this year

There is also speculation that the phone could become slightly heavier, reportedly crossing the 240-gram mark, which might explain where that extra battery space is coming from. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Small expected changes that could matter in daily use

Android is in the race of biggest battery

What makes this leak more interesting is the timing. Several Android brands are actively pushing battery limits, with some recent devices even approaching 10,000mAh capacities. Yes, we are referring to the Realme P4 Power 5G, the first phone to pack a 10,001mAh battery in India.

Apple, however, has rarely chased numbers. Instead, the company has traditionally focused on tighter hardware-software integration to extract more efficiency from comparatively smaller batteries. The rumoured 2nm A20 Pro chip could play a big role here. Chips built on advanced manufacturing processes usually consume less power. That means you might see better screen-on time not just because of a bigger battery, but also smarter power management.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: What else to expect

Separately, another leak hints that Apple might experiment with under-display Face ID on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. While earlier rumours suggested the Dynamic Island could shift or disappear, newer reports indicate it may stay centred, just slimmer and less distracting. If true, Apple seems to be taking a gradual path toward a cleaner, cutout-free display instead of redesigning everything at once.

Since the launch is still months away, these details remain speculative. But if Apple does combine a larger battery with improved silicon efficiency, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could finally address one of the most common user demands, longer battery life without compromise.