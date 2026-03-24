Apple Maps may soon show ads in search results: What to expect

Apple may be planning to introduce ads inside its Maps app, which would mark a shift for a service that has so far remained free of in-app advertising. According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple could roll out ads in Apple Maps later this year, with an announcement expected as early as this month. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro India pricing: Which model should you buy in 2026?

If the plan moves ahead, ads could start appearing in the iOS Maps app sometime during the summer. Apple has not officially confirmed the move yet. Also Read: WWDC 2026: iOS 27, Siri Chatbot, Mac Studio M5 Pro M5 Max and More

How ads may appear in Apple Maps

As per the Bloomberg report, ads in Apple Maps are likely to be tied to search results. Businesses could bid for placement when users search for things like restaurants, cafes, or nearby stores. In such cases, sponsored listings could appear at the top of the results. Also Read: Apple WWDC 2026 confirmed for June: Check dates, schedule, expected announcements

This approach is already used by other mapping platforms. Google Maps, for instance, has been showing promoted results for years, and similar systems are also present in other navigation services. Apple’s version is expected to work in a comparable way, focusing on local business discovery.

A shift for Apple Maps

So far, Apple Maps has not included advertising in its interface. The app has instead focused on improving features and adding more data over time. Recent updates to the app have added integrations with services like the MICHELIN Guide and Golf Digest, along with better traffic updates and more detailed commute information.

If ads are introduced, the way search results appear inside the app could change. Businesses may start showing up based on paid placements, not just relevance. While this could help users find nearby options, it also means some results may be influenced by advertising.

Revenue and business angle

For Apple, this would open up another way to generate revenue. As more users rely on Apple Maps for navigation and local search, placing ads inside the app could allow the company to monetise that usage.

Reports suggest Apple has been considering this idea for some time. The latest update indicates that the company may now be closer to implementing it.

What remains unclear

It is not yet clear how ads will be labelled inside Apple Maps or how frequently they will appear. There is also no information on how this change might affect Apple’s privacy-focused approach, which has been a key part of its services.

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For now, the details are based on reports, and Apple has not shared an official timeline. More clarity is expected if the company announces the feature in the coming weeks.