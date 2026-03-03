Apple MacBook Air with M5 chip launched in India: Everything in 5 points

Apple has refreshed its MacBook lineup once again, and this time the spotlight is on the new MacBook Air with the M5 chip. Positioned as the more “affordable” option in Apple’s current laptop range, the M5 MacBook Air brings performance upgrades without changing much on the outside. Also Read: Tim Cook teases multi-day Apple launch event in March: iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro, more

If you’re wondering what’s actually new here, check everything here in five simple points. Also Read: Cheaper MacBook In The Works? Apple May Use iPhone Chip To Cut Costs

Apple MacBook Air with M5: Everything here

The new M5 chip takes centre stage

The biggest upgrade is obviously the M5 processor. Apple says it features a faster 10-core CPU and a next-generation GPU. Each GPU core now includes a Neural Accelerator, aimed at handling AI-based tasks more efficiently. Also Read: Last-Chance Black Friday Laptop Deal: MacBook Air M4 Price Crashes By Rs 13,910 On Croma

According to Apple, the M5 MacBook Air is up to four times faster in AI-related workloads compared to the M4 model, and significantly faster than the older M1 Air. So while it may look familiar, the power under the hood has clearly evolved.

More storage in the base model

Apple has also upgraded the base storage this time. The new MacBook Air starts with 512GB storage, which is a welcome move considering how quickly storage fills up these days.

The SSD is claimed to be up to two times faster than the previous generation, and configurations go all the way up to 4TB.

Same design, two display sizes

Don’t expect a visual overhaul. The design remains largely unchanged. The MacBook Air continues to offer 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch Liquid Retina displays, with up to 500 nits brightness.

It still keeps the slim and lightweight form factor that the Air lineup is known for. Colour options include Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.

Better connectivity and camera

The M5 MacBook Air uses Apple’s N1 wireless chip for improved connectivity. It also gets a 12MP Centre Stage camera, which should make video calls feel more stable and better framed.

Apple claims up to 18 hours of battery life, along with fast charging that can take the laptop to 50% in around 30 minutes.

Price and availability in India

In India, the 13-inch model starts at Rs 1,19,900, while the 15-inch version begins at Rs 1,44,900. Pre-orders begin March 4, and availability starts March 11.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

While it’s being called a “budget” MacBook, the pricing still firmly places it in the premium category. The real value will depend on whether you need the added M5 power over previous models.