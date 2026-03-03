Apple launches MacBook Pro With M5 Pro and M5 Max in India: Check price, specs, features here

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro lineup with the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips is here, and this one is clearly about performance, especially AI performance. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models now come with what Apple calls its fastest CPU core yet, along with a redesigned GPU that includes a Neural Accelerator inside each core. Also Read: Tim Cook teases multi-day Apple launch event in March: iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro, more

On paper, Apple claims up to 4x faster AI performance compared to the previous generation, and up to 8x faster performance compared to M1 models. Here is everything – from specs, features to price and availability that you must know. Also Read: Apple may launch multiple devices at March 4 event: iPhone 17e, iPad and more

MacBook Pro With M5 Pro and M5 Max Specs and Features

The new MacBook Pro continues in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and retains the familiar design in Space Black and Silver. Also Read: New MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max may arrive earlier than expected; Here's when to expect

It now offers:

Up to 24 hours of battery life

A Liquid Retina XDR display with optional nano-texture finish

A new Apple-designed N1 wireless chip supporting Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6

Thunderbolt 5 ports

HDMI with support for up to 8K resolution

SDXC card slot

MagSafe 3

A 12MP Center Stage camera

Studio-quality microphones

Six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio

Storage also gets a bump. The M5 Pro model now starts with 1TB storage, while the M5 Max version starts at 2TB. Apple says SSD speeds are up to 2x faster, reaching up to 14.5GB/s, which should help with 4K and 8K video workflows. Memory goes up to 64GB unified memory on M5 Pro and up to 128GB on M5 Max, with significantly higher memory bandwidth.

Price and Availability

Note that pre-orders begin March 4, and availability starts March 11, including in India. Here’s the India pricing:

14-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) starts at Rs 2,49,900

16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) starts at Rs 2,99,900

14-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Max) starts at Rs 3,99,900

16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Max) starts at Rs 4,29,900

Education pricing is slightly lower across all variants.

What’s New With M5 Pro and M5 Max

The real story is the chip architecture. M5 Pro and M5 Max use Apple’s new Fusion Architecture, combining two dies into a single system on a chip. The CPU now goes up to 18 cores, including 6 “super cores” and 12 performance cores designed for multithreaded workloads.

The GPU now includes a Neural Accelerator inside each core, which is Apple’s big AI push. This helps in faster LLM processing, quicker AI image generation, and smoother AI-powered video and design tools, all running locally on the device.

Graphics performance is also claimed to be up to 50% faster than the previous generation, with ray tracing improvements for gaming and rendering.