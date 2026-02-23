iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max to arrive in 'Deep Red' color

Apple appears to follow its last year’s experiment of bringing its premium iPhone with a vibrant color, and it seems even with iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the company will bring a new bold hue. To recall, the company mostly offered its Pro models with silver, graphite, and blue colors; nevertheless, the strategy changed with iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, wherein both models were launched with Cosmic Orange. Reports now suggest that Apple is once again testing a deep red shade for the next iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The decision is believed to be linked with the massive response the company received from the previous orange variant.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Orange Variant Market Impact

Think back to when Apple introduced its iPhone 17 Pro lineup with a Cosmic Orange color option. At first glance, the color seemed too bright to handle for a high-end devices. Having said that, customer responses change everything and it turned out to be in high demand than expected.

As per reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the cosmic orange model performed well in several markets, especially in China where demand was particularly high and strong. This positive response might have forced Apple to bring its upcoming models with a standout color.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in Deep Red Color

Reportedly, Apple is planning to bring its next iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in ‘Deep Red’ color. The tech giant is currently testing a possible flagship finish for its upcoming devices. While Apple has not officially confirmed anything about the new color at this stage, but leaks and rumors suggest we might see a new color in iPhone 18 Pro models.

Cosmic Orange vs Deep Red: Will Apple Keep Both?

What’s more, we are not even sure if Apple will keep the orange variant alongside red one. Since both colors are close to each other on the spectrum, the tech giant might decide to offer only one option. Previously, rumors suggested purple and brown finishes for the upcoming Pro models however, they are still the variants of the same red concept, rather than completely separate colors.

With the arrival of deep red color, we would witness a shift in Apple’s Pro design strategy, as the company has always focused on launching its Pro models with muted tones that signaled professionalism. The recent move of bringing its iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with cosmic orange, Apple may be aiming at bringing its high-end devices with distinct colors.

What About Foldable iPhone

Apple’s foldable model is still in question, with company expected to follow a different approach. As per reports, Apple foldable model will launch in classic shades, including black, silver, and grey. This choice may position it as a practical and productivity-focused device rather than a fashion-oriented product.

Launch Timeline and Price

As usual, the iPhone 18 series is expected to be introduced in September 2026, including the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. In India, the Pro model could be launched at Rs 1,34,900, while the Pro Max may be priced near Rs 1,54,900.