Apple Intelligence briefly goes live in China, here’s what happened

Apple appears to have briefly enabled its Apple Intelligence features for users in China, even though the company hasn’t officially rolled them out in the region yet. Some users spotted the features inside their iPhone settings, which made it seem like the rollout had finally begun. Also Read: How to move your Apple Music playlists to YouTube Music in minutes

But that wasn’t the case. The features appeared briefly and were then pulled back soon after. This has now been linked to an unintended rollout, not a planned release. Also Read: ChatGPT is turning into an app hub, can it rival Apple’s App Store?

What actually happened

Users in China started seeing Apple Intelligence options inside the settings menu on their iPhones. In a few cases, the features were also working, which made it look like the rollout had begun. Also Read: Apple Hide My Email isn’t fully anonymous; Here’s what it means

There was no official announcement from Apple around this. That itself was a sign that something was off. Reports later pointed out that the features were enabled by mistake and were not part of any scheduled update.

Once Apple noticed this, access was removed quickly.

Why Apple Intelligence isn’t live in China yet

The main reason comes down to regulations. China has its own set of rules for AI services, and companies need to get approval before launching anything like this.

Right now, Apple is working with Alibaba to bring Apple Intelligence to China, but the approvals are still not in place. The country’s regulator reviews AI systems before they go live, which is why the rollout is taking time.

There are also some feature-level challenges. Certain Apple Intelligence tools rely on services that don’t work in China, so the company needs to make changes before launching them.

Pressure from local brands

While Apple is still waiting, brands like Huawei and Xiaomi have already added AI features to their phones. This puts Apple in a slightly different position, especially in a market where competition is already strong.

Even then, Apple usually avoids soft launches like this. The company tends to introduce new features properly with announcements, which is why this incident stood out.

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What this means right now

The brief appearance of Apple Intelligence shows that the features are ready on Apple’s end. But getting them live in China depends on approvals and adjustments. The rollout will likely happen once everything is cleared, and not like this accidental appearance. For now, it was just a short glimpse of what’s coming.