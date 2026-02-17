Apple challenges YouTube, Spotify with new video podcast feature

Apple is adding full video support to Apple Podcasts, a move that brings it closer to platforms like YouTube and Spotify, both of which have leaned heavily into video podcasts over the past few years. Also Read: Carl Pei ruins Apple’s event invite to announce Nothing Phone (4a) series launch date

The update is expected to arrive this spring. Once live, users will be able to watch video podcasts directly inside the Apple Podcasts app, without needing separate listings for audio and video versions of the same show. Also Read: iPhone 16 discount makes it a better deal than ever

What is changing in Apple Podcasts

With this update, listeners will be able to switch between watching and listening from the same show page. Video episodes will play inside the app and support picture-in-picture mode. Downloads for offline viewing will also be available.

Until now, Apple technically supported video podcasts through RSS feeds, but audio and video versions had to be listed separately. That often meant duplicate show entries. The new system combines both formats under a single listing, making it simpler for both listeners and creators.

The enhanced experience will be available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro, and through the web version of Apple Podcasts.

HLS support and ads

The new video experience will use Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) protocol. This allows adaptive streaming, meaning video quality adjusts based on internet speed.

HLS support also introduces dynamic video ad insertion for the first time on Apple Podcasts. Creators will be able to include video ads, including host-read ads, directly into episodes. Apple has said it will not charge creators or hosting platforms to distribute video podcasts. However, participating ad networks will be charged an impression-based fee for delivering dynamic video ads.

At launch, hosting platforms including Acast, Amazon-owned ART19, Triton Digital’s Omny Studio, and SiriusXM’s advertising divisions will support HLS video distribution.

Why this matters

The timing of the update is not accidental. According to Edison Research, around 37 percent of people aged 12 and above now watch video podcasts each month. YouTube has previously said it has over one billion monthly viewers for podcast content, while Spotify has been investing heavily in video and creator payouts.

Apple’s Services chief Eddy Cue said in a statement that bringing a stronger video experience to Apple Podcasts gives creators more control over how they present and monetise their content.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

With video consumption rising steadily, Apple is clearly making sure it does not fall behind in how people now choose to consume podcasts.