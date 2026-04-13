Apple AI smart glasses 2026 leak: Everything revealed about designs camera and features before launch

Apple is planning a new product strategy that could change how people use everyday tech. The tech giant is developing AI-powered smart glasses to compete Meta Ray-Ban smart AI glasses. Reports suggest that these glasses are expected to bring minimalist design, simplicity, and deep integration with its ecosystem. Also Read: Meta hit with privacy lawsuit over AI smart glasses data handling

Apple to Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses

Reportedly, Apple is testing different designs for its upcoming smart glasses. It seems the company might be working of four different frame styles, to provide option choices to users. These designs are expected to include large rectangular frames, slim rectangular frames, and both large and small oval shapes. This showcases that Apple wants to come with different options for different users. Also Read: Apple’s next devices could be AI smart glasses and AI pendant: What we know

The global tech company is also testing multiple color choices, including black, ocean blue, and light brown. As per Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the glasses are expected to use strong materials like acetate, which are known for offering better durability as compared to the regular plastic frames. Also Read: Apple Shelves Cheaper Vision Pro; What Comes Next Could Rival Meta’s Smart Glasses

Oval Camera Setup

One o the key highlights of this upcoming Apple smart glasses is the camera design. The tech giant is planning to use a vertical oval-shaped camera module rather than usual circular design. This will allow users to take photos and record videos directly from the glasses.

Interestingly, the captured image will then be synced with your iPhone for editing and sharing. This feature makes the glasses useful for daily tasks without needing to take out your phone every time.

Apple Smart Glasses Features

As per reports, Apple’s upcoming smart glasses are expected to focus on simple and practical functionalities and features. This means, you will be able to answer calls, listen to music, check notifications, and use voice commands. This will be powered by an improved version of Siri.

Besides everyday functionalities, Apple may also use computer vision technology in these glasses to understand surroundings. If this happens, then users can easily navigate, set reminders, and get real-time assistance. The main goal is to make everyday tasks easier without adding complexity.

Integration with Apple Ecosystem

Apple has always been known for tight and powerful integration between its devices, and these glasses will follow the same approach. The product will be seamlessly integrated to your iPhone and other Apple devices. This will result into better syncing, faster performance, and smoother user experience.

Expected Launch Timeline

Apple smart glasses are still under development and there is no official confirmation as to when these will be launched. Reportedly, the company might announce them by the end of 2026 or early 2027. The actual launch might happen later in 2027.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

These glasses may not include advanced displays like mixed reality devices. Instead, Apple seems to be focusing on a simple and useful product that people can use daily.