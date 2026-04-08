Anthropic launches Project Glasswing: New AI model aims to stop cyberattacks before they happen

Anthropic launched a new project to tackle the rising threat of AI-driven cyberattacks. The initiative is called ‘Project Glasswing’, bringing together some of the world’s biggest technology companies. Some of the biggest tech giants include Amazon Web Services, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Linux Foundation. The main goal behind this project is to use advanced AI tools to protect critical software before attackers can exploit vulnerabilities. Also Read: Claude can control your computer for browsing, editing, more: Here's how it works

Anthropic Using Claude Mythos in Project Glasswing

At the center of ‘Project Glasswing’ is an unreleased and new AI model known as ‘Claude Mythos Preview.’ According to Anthropic, this new model can identify and exploit software vulnerabilities. It is faster than all but the most skilled humans. Besides being fast, it has already discovered thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities in major operating systems and web browsers. Its achievement showcases both, the power of AI and the potential risks if it falls into the wrong hands. Also Read: After crashing IT stocks, Anthropic launches Claude plug-ins to automate HR and banking work

Introducing Project Glasswing: an urgent initiative to help secure the world’s most critical software. Also Read: What happened between OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs on AI Impact Summit stage? It’s powered by our newest frontier model, Claude Mythos Preview, which can find software vulnerabilities better than all but the most skilled humans.https://t.co/NQ7IfEtYk7 — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) April 7, 2026

Collaboration with Tech Giants

Anthropic collaborated with several big names in the industry, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, and Linux Foundation to curb the misuse of AI. The Project Glasswing will allow partner organizations to use the Mythos model so that they can scan and secure their systems.

The findings of this project will be shared with the wider industry to improve security collectively. More than 40 organizations that maintain critical software infrastructure are using this system and given access of Project Glasswing.

What’s more, Anthopic is also providing up to $100 million in usage credits for Mythos Preview along with ad additional funding for open-source security efforts.

National Security Concerns

According to Anthropic, cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and hence, no single company can prevent attacks alone. This explains why Anthropic also collaborated with US government officials. This highlights the importance of securing critical infrastructure as a national security priority in the age of advanced AI.

How Anthropic Will Prevent Malicious Use of AI

As stated by Anthropic, its Project Glasswing is designed to use AI defensively to prevent malicious attacks. The tech giant warns that such AI capabilities will soon become widely available, and as a result it becomes critical and essential to act now. This is where Claude Mythos Preview enters and helps partners identify weaknesses in both first-party and open-source systems before hackers could exploit them.

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It appears Project Glasswing is just the beginning, and there will be more upcoming projects, focusing on AI usage and tackling AI vulnerabilities. The project marks the significant step in improving cybersecuity with AI. Cyberdefenders worldwide will need to work with AI developers, software companies, and researchers to work around malicious use of AI.