Anil Kapoor’s 24 coming to OTT: Release date, platform, and details

24 is back in focus again, this time because it is arriving on OTT. The action thriller, led by Anil Kapoor, is returning to streaming, bringing both its earlier seasons to a wider audience. With this update, there is also fresh buzz around Season 3, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Also Read: CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Delhi on mobile

The show first aired on television years ago, and this OTT release could bring in a new set of viewers, along with those who had followed it during its original run. Also Read: IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH: Match time, how to watch live streaming on mobile and TV

Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT release: When and where to watch

The series will start streaming on JioHotstar from April 24. Instead of releasing everything at once, the platform will follow a weekly pattern, with episodes dropping in batches every Friday. Also Read: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle now on OTT: Where to watch it online

This kind of release schedule is now common for shows that rely on suspense and pacing. It also keeps viewers coming back every week instead of watching everything at once.

The show was originally broadcast on Colors TV, with Season 1 released in 2013 and Season 2 coming out in 2016.

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What the show is about

24 follows Jai Singh Rathod, an Anti-Terrorism Unit chief who is constantly dealing with high-risk situations. The story moves in real-time, with each episode covering one hour of a single day.

This format is what helped the show stand out when it first aired. The pace remains consistent throughout, with parallel storylines running at the same time, combining action with personal challenges.

Over the years, the show has built a steady following, mainly because of how tightly it handles its storytelling.

24 cast and background

Along with Anil Kapoor in the lead, the show features actors like Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, and Sakshi Tanwar. It was directed by Abhinay Deo and Rensil D’Silva.

The series is also an Indian adaptation of the international show of the same name. At the time of its release, it was seen as a different attempt at long-format storytelling on Indian television.

What about 24 Season 3

The OTT release has once again brought up questions around 24 Season 3. Anil Kapoor had earlier hinted at a possible continuation while replying to a fan, which led to speculation.

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However, there has been no official announcement so far. The current update is limited to the streaming release of the existing seasons. With the show now returning on OTT, it remains to be seen if that leads to any further development around a new season.