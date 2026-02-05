Amit Shah launches Bharat Taxi App in India to challenge Ola, Uber, and Rapido: What's different?

Union Minister Amit Shah has launched a new ride-hailing platform called Bharat Taxi in India, and it is already being seen as a potential challenger to apps like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. But instead of following the same aggregator model, Bharat Taxi is trying something different. Also Read: Bharat Taxi App Launch On January 1: 5 Things To Know

The platform is built on a cooperative structure where drivers are not just working for the app, they are part of it. In simple terms, the goal is to cut down the heavy commissions drivers usually pay and pass those savings on to passengers through more affordable fares. Also Read: Bharat Taxi App To Rival Uber, Ola, Rapido: Check Launch Date, Locations, Services, More

Bharat Taxi is operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited and follows the “Sarathi Hi Malik” philosophy, meaning the driver is the owner. Those who join the platform are required to purchase cooperative shares, which makes them stakeholders rather than gig workers.

Another key difference is how drivers are charged. Instead of giving away a percentage from every trip, they only need to pay a flat Rs 30 daily fee to access the platform.

What makes Bharat Taxi different?

The biggest change comes in pricing. Bharat Taxi runs on a zero-commission, surge-free model, which means fares are expected to remain consistent even during busy hours. Early estimates suggest rides could be up to 30 percent cheaper than what private cab aggregators typically charge. For drivers, this also translates into better take-home earnings since there are no per-ride deductions.

On the safety front, the app is integrated with India’s digital infrastructure for verification, including DigiLocker, and has emergency support tie-ups with local authorities.

Plus, it is more than just another cab app. Bharat Taxi is backed by cooperative organisations such as IFFCO and professionals linked to Amul, giving it a strong cooperative foundation rather than a purely corporate one.

The platform is also encouraging women to join through its “Mahila Sarathi” initiative. Over 150 women drivers are already onboard, and the larger plan is to train thousands more in the coming years. Drivers are also offered personal accident insurance along with family health coverage, benefits that are not always standard across gig platforms.

Who can use it?

For now, Bharat Taxi is available in Delhi-NCR. After running pilot programs in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, the service is expected to expand to more cities over the next two years.

Whether it disrupts the ride-hailing space is something only time will tell, but the cooperative approach certainly makes it one to watch.