Amazon finds: Top 25L geysers under Rs 10,000 to buy in India

When the cold season arrives and winter’s icy grip tightens, the idea of stepping into a hot and relaxing shower becomes a precious delight. In the pursuit of this daily pleasure, a dependable geyser becomes your friend. A geyser, also known as a water heater, has transformed from being a simple household device; it’s now a sign of contemporary living, providing instant hot water at the turn of a faucet. With the ever-growing market of water heaters, selecting the best geyser in India can be a challenging task. Factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and advanced features come into play, making the decision more complicated than ever before. To help you explore this cosy, watery terrain, we’ve prepared a comprehensive list of the top geysers available in India.

Crompton Arno Neo

This geyser has a power rating of 2000W and a 5-star rating. It can withstand pressure up to 8bar. Its safety features include capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out and multi-functional valve. The geyser is fitted with specially designed magnesium anode, which prevents corrosion due to hard water quality and has ISI marked nickel coated special element to provide resistance against scale formation.

Crompton Arno Neo is currently available for Rs 6,698.

Havells Monza EC

This geyser has a power rating of 2000W and 4-star rating. It can withstand pressure up to 8bar and has IPX-4 protection. Its safety features include capillary adjustable knob for temperature settings, multi-functional valve. The geyser is fitted with Incoloy glass-coated heating element for resistance to both oxidation and carbonization at high-temperature settings and against extreme and hard water conditions. The tank has an anode rod with a stainless steel core that is designed to protect the tank from corrosive elements.

Havells Monza EC is currently available for Rs 8,198.

Orient Enamour classic pro

This geyser has a 5-star rating and can withstand pressure up to 8bar. It has IPX-2 protection. Its safety features include adjustable knob for temperature settings and multi-functional valve. The geyser is fitted with Nickel-coated heavy Copper heating element and insulated with high-quality PUF.

Orient Enamour classic pro is currently available for Rs 6,390.

V-Guard Victo DG

This geyser has a power rating of 2000W and 5-star rating. It can withstand pressure up to 8bar. Its safety features include thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out and multi-functional valve. The geyser is fitted with vitreous enamel coating that protects the inner tank, superior Incoloy 800 heating element and magnesium anode.

V-Guard Victo DG is currently available for Rs 9,199.

Candes

This geyser has a power rating of 2000W and 5-star rating. It can withstand pressure up to 6.5bar. Its special features include Auto Restart and Fast Heating.

Candes geyser is currently available for Rs 3,599.