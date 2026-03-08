Amazon Electronics Premier League 2026 sale: Apple iPhone Air gets huge price cut on Amazon

Amazon is now running its Electronics Premier League 2026 sale in India. Many consumer electronics products will be available for sale. Consumers have access to offers on smartphones, smart televisions, laptops, tablets, as well as home appliances. Smartphones are one of the primary delights of this sale campaign. Among the featured deals is the Apple iPhone Air, which has now received a massive discount on Amazon.

Apple iPhone Air Massive Deals

Apple iPhone Air was first introduced carrying a price of Rs 1, 19, 900. In the Amazon Electronics Premier League 2026 sale, the phone is retailed at a lower price of Rs 93,499. This implies that customers will receive a discount of over Rs 26,000 on the device.

Bank offers can save even more. The e-commerce site is also offering an extra discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI payments. The exchange program will also enable buyers to lower the price even more since they can exchange their old smartphones on the platform.

All these offers combined make the Apple iPhone Air less expensive to customers who had intentions to upgrade to a high quality smart phone.

iPhone Air Specifications

Apple iPhone Air features the Apple A19 chipset. The processor is built to provide high performance to common day activities, gaming and multi-tasking. The phone operates efficiently and manages intensive applications without significant problems.

The smartphone has a 6. 5 inch OLED screen. It allows a refresh rate of 120Hz and the ProMotion technology to allow scrolling and animation to be more lifelike. The display is capable of a maximum of 3000 nits of peak outdoor brightness, allowing users to see the contents with ease even in the bright sunlight.

On the backside, the Apple iPhone Air has a 48MP Fusion camera. The camera system has 2x optical zoom and a 4K video recording. The device has an 18MP front camera, which is used in taking selfies and also for video calls.

The smartphone is thin and lightweight. It is approximately 5.6mm thick and has a weight of approximately 165 grams. Action Button and a specific Camera Control button are also provided in order to have better access to the essential functions.

The phone is USB-C charging and is also available in a variety of colour options, including Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.