Amazon deals: These gaming laptops under Rs 40,000 are so powerful, you’ll check the price twice

With the gaming industry on the rise in India, brands like Dell, Lenovo, HP, and some more are coming up with their best gaming laptops. These laptops offer powerful processors, big displays, and larger batteries that can last while playing high-graphics games. In this article, we have compiled a list of the best gaming laptops with a 10% discount available via Amazon. The e-commerce website is also offering some of the best no-cost EMI options that you can grab to purchase these laptops.

Check out the list:

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

If you are looking for the best gaming laptop then the HP Victus is one of the best options for you. The laptop has an 8-core 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD display along with a 144Hz refresh rate. You can play heavy graphics games including Counterstrike, Call of Duty, GTA V, and Cyberpunk 2077. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The HP Victus is priced at Rs 74,990. HDFC customers will get a discount of Rs 5000 on the purchase of the laptop. Apart from this, the laptop can be purchased at an EMI of Rs 3,636.

Dell Gaming G15

Dell has provided 1 HDMI 2.1, SuperSpeed ​​USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB Type-C Gen 2, and 1 headphone jack for connectivity in this gaming laptop. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB SSD storage as well as a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a backlit keyboard. The price of this laptop is Rs 74,990. A bank discount of Rs 2000 is available on Dell laptops. An EMI of Rs 3,636 and an exchange offer of Rs 11,300 is available on this.

HP Omen Gaming Laptop

This HP gaming laptop comes with an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. It has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU along with up to 1TB SSD storage. It has a 16.1-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 83.17 percent. Its battery lasts up to 8 hours on full charge and gets 50 percent charged in 30 minutes. The price of this laptop is Rs 1,04,990. A discount of Rs 10,000 is available on purchase with HDFC Bank credit card.

