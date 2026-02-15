Amazon deals: Grab these 50-inch smart TVs under Rs 30,000 before they sell out

There are smart TVs with different screen sizes available in the Indian market. Ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches, these smart TVs offer several enhanced features that can convert your viewing experience into an enthralling one. Smart TVs with 50-inch are one of the best options to consider for your living room.

If you also want to install a 50-inch TV in your home, but the budget is not high, then don’t worry. Here we are going to tell you about some selected TVs available on the shopping website Amazon India, which you can buy for less than 30000.

Vu Vibe Series QLED Google TV

Vu Vibe QLED Google TV has a 50-inch 4K display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a soundbar with speakers, which produces great sound. It gets access to OTT apps Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, etc along with support for HDR10+ and HLG. For connectivity, the TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and WiFi. Vu smart TV is priced at Rs 31,490. You can also get a discount of Rs 1750 and EMI of Rs 1,527. There is also an exchange offer of Rs 2000 on the TV.

Acer Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Acer’s TV has a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with support for 4K HDR, VRR, HDR10, HLG, MEMC, and Dolby Vision. It has speakers with 36 watts of power and offers several OTT access. Apart from this, the TV has support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. It can be purchased from Amazon India for only Rs 26,999. A discount of Rs 1250 is offered by Axis Bank credit card.

Xiaomi X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Xiaomi X 4K Smart TV has a 50-inch screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. For better sound, the TV has a sound output of 30 watts and support for Dolby audio. It has connectivity features like built-in Chromecast as well as 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, and optical and Ethernet ports. The price of this TV is Rs 29,999. A discount of Rs 1250 is being given on payment through the OneCard credit card. EMI of Rs 1,454 is also available on the TV.

