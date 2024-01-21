comscore
21 Jan, 2024 | Sunday

  • Amazon Deals: Get Ring lights at 60 percent off

Amazon Deals: Get Ring lights at 60 percent off

Amazon is giving 60 percent off on Ring lights on the platform. A ring light set up on Amazon starts from as low as Rs 599.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 21, 2024, 04:13 PM IST

Tygot 10 inches Big LED Ring Light for Camera, Phone
Story Highlights

  • Amazon is giving up to 60 percent off on Ring lights.
  • A Ring light setup starts for as low as Rs 599.
  • Ring lights are available on Amazon from top brands like Digitek, Tygot, Amazon basics, and others.

Want to begin your Instagram Reels career? Well, you might have invested in a professional camera or could be using your phone’s camera for shoots. While a good camera is important, having good lighting in your footage is also essential. If you are doing makeup tutorials or shooting A Roll shots, a ring light can benefit you a lot. Ring light adds the extra light required on your face to make your skin glow in the footage. Depending on the environment you can choose a type of ring light to begin with.

Don’t fret as we have got you covered with our curated list of top ring lights on Amazon. Starting from Rs 599 to Rs 2,000, we have listed some of the top ring lights with multiple features available on Amazon.

Tygot 10 inches Big LED Ring Light for Camera, Phone

Tygot’s LED ring light setup is available at just Rs 599 on Amazon. The setup includes a 10-inch ring light available in different modes, including warm and cool. It also comes with a 7-feet foldable tripod stand. The ring light has a USB port, so your phone’s charging adapter can be used to power it on.

Amazon Basics LED Ring Light with Mini Stand

Amazon Basics LED ring light setup is priced at Rs 721, way lower than the listed price of Rs 1,999. This particular setup is a compact one that comes with a 10-inch LED ring light and a mini stand. The LED light has three different modes including warm yellow, warm white, and white light. It is suitable for video meetings, where you can keep the tripod stand on your desk. This one also powers with a USB port.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

