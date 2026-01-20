Amazon and Flipkart republic day sale 2026: top smart TVs to buy under Rs 30,000

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jan 20, 2026, 09:08 AM (IST)
The LG UA82 Series TV features a 108 cm (43-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED display. It runs on the webOS platform and is powered by the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8. The TV supports 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HDR10, and HLG. Features like FILMMAKER MODE™, 4K Expression Enhancer, and Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix audio are included. The price is Rs 29,990.
The Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV has a 108 cm (43-inch) Ultra HD LED display. It is powered by the Crystal Processor 4K and comes with a slim body design. Samsung Knox security is included along with access to free content. The TV ships with a SolarCell remote. The price is Rs 27,490.
This TOSHIBA C350NP Series TV comes with a 126 cm (50-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED panel. It runs on Google TV and supports VRR and ALLM for gaming. Features like MEMC, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital are included. The TV also supports screen mirroring, Google Assistant, and multiple picture modes. Apps such as Netflix and YouTube are supported. The price is Rs 25,799.
The Acer G Plus Series TV features a 139 cm (55-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED display. It has a frameless design and operates on Google TV. The TV offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle, HDR10 support, Dolby Atmos, ARC support, and high-fidelity speakers. Personalized content recommendations and high brightness are also part of the package. The price is Rs 26,999.
The TCL TV comes with a 126 cm (50-inch) FHD QLED screen and a metallic bezel-less design. It runs on Google TV with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is included along with multiple eye care modes and Google Assistant. Apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Hotstar are supported. The price is Rs 25,990.
This Hisense E7Q Series TV has a 126 cm (50-inch) 4K Ultra HD QLED display. It offers QLED color output and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported along with an AI 4K Upscaler. The TV runs on VIDAA and includes Game Mode PLUS, AI Smooth Motion, Filmmaker Mode, and Eye Care Mode. It has a 2.0 channel speaker setup. The price is Rs 27,999.
The Lumio Vision 7 features a 109 cm (43-inch) 4K Ultra HD QLED panel. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and 4K upscaling. Gaming features like Dolby Vision Game Mode, ALLM, and MEMC are available. The TV runs on Google TV and includes Google Assistant. The price is Rs 27,999.
This Panasonic TV comes with a 108 cm (43-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED screen. It offers a clean bezel-less look and supports Chromecast and Miracast for easy screen sharing. Features like Wide Color Enhancer and a wide viewing angle are included. The price is Rs 28,550.
