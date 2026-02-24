Airtel launches new Rs 1,099 prepaid plan: Data limit, benefits, and validity explained

Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan in India priced at Rs 1,099. It comes with unlimited 4G and 5G data, along with unlimited calling and daily SMS benefits. That said, the unlimited data comes with a fair usage limit that users should keep in mind before recharging. Also Read: Infinix Note Edge 5G launched in India to rival OnePlus Nord CE 5, Edge 60 Fusion, Nothing Phone 3a: Check price

What the Rs 1099 plan offers

The new Rs 1,099 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity. It includes unlimited voice calling across networks and 100 SMS per day.

On the data front, Airtel is offering what it calls unlimited 4G and 5G access. However, the total high-speed data limit is capped at 300GB every 28 days. This means users effectively get up to 300GB in each 28-day cycle within the 84-day validity period. Once the limit is exhausted within a cycle, speeds may be reduced as per the operator's policy.

The structure of the plan is similar to some of Airtel’s existing long-validity prepaid options, with the main highlight being the combined 4G and 5G data offering.

Add-on benefits

In terms of additional perks, the plan does not include OTT subscriptions. As mentioned in reports, the only visible add-on benefit bundled with the plan is free HelloTunes. There are no streaming services or entertainment bundles included at this price point.

After the daily limit of 100 SMS is crossed, users will be charged Re 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.

How it compares

Airtel had recently introduced plans priced at Rs 399 and Rs 449 as well, which also offer unlimited data. What really sets it apart is the validity. While the Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans last for 28 days, this one runs for 84 days. So instead of recharging every month, users can recharge once and stay covered for nearly three months.

Separately, Airtel has also rolled out access to Adobe Express Premium for eligible users, which is an AI-based creative tool priced at around Rs 4,000 per year. That offering, however, is not specifically tied to this Rs 1,099 plan based on currently available details.

For users looking for a long-validity prepaid option with a large data allowance, the new Rs 1,099 plan adds another choice to Airtel’s portfolio.