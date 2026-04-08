Ai+ Nova Flip 5G launch in India on April 9: Will it more affordable than Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Razr 60?

The foldable smartphone market is getting a new entry. Madhav Seth’s Ai+ is now coming up with its first Flip phone – the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G. It is not just about the new entry of a Flip phone, the real question is — Will it be affordable enough to be a considerable choice for the masses? Well, the price will be revealed with its official launch. Also Read: Google Chrome gets vertical tabs and full page reading mode: Know how it improves browsing experience

Ahead of its arrival, the tech giant has already revealed some of the key details that you must know about the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G. Also Read: iOS 27 update may turn Siri into a smarter AI assistant

Ai+ Nova Flip 5G launch date

Ai+ Nova Flip 5G is all set to launch tomorrow, on April 9th in India. It is confirmed to be available via Flipkart for sale after the launch. However, the sale date is yet to be revealed. Also Read: TRAI new rule may force telecom companies to launch cheaper voice and SMS plans for all users

It must be noted that the tech giant will also unveil the Ai+ Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra on the same day.

Ai+ Nova Flip 5G specifications that we know so far

Talking about the first flip phone of the Ai+, there is almost nothing left to guess, as the teaser has already revealed key details. It is confirmed to feature a dual camera setup at the back, headlined by a 50MP main and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone will get a 13MP front camera. It will have a 7.22mm thickness when folded and weighs 193 grams.

Moreover, the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of HBM. There is also a secondary display, whose specifications are unknown. Under the hood, the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G is powered by the Dimensity 7300X chipset, which claims to have a 708K AnTuTu score.

Plus, it packs a 4,325mAh battery. For a quick comparison, note that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 4,300mAh battery and the Motorola Razr 60 has a large 4,500mAh battery.

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Ai+ Nova Flip 5G expected price

While this is something that you will have to wait for, the price is still part of the speculations, and there is no leak to bring a concrete number. However, considering the brand strategy, the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G is expected to be slightly priced lower than its key competitors from Samsung and Motorola.