After crashing IT stocks, Anthropic launches Claude plug-ins to automate HR and banking work

Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has announced a new set of Claude plug-ins designed to handle tasks across HR, banking, finance and research teams. The update comes weeks after one of the company's earlier legal-focused tools triggered a sharp selloff in global software stocks, as reported by Reuters.

The latest rollout is focused on enterprise customers and aims to move Claude beyond a general chatbot into role-specific AI agents that can work inside business tools.

Built for department-specific work

According to Anthropic's official blog post, the new plug-ins are meant to turn Claude into specialised assistants for different departments. Instead of copying responses from a chatbot into other software, employees can use Claude directly within their existing workflows.

The company has introduced ready-made plug-ins for roles such as HR, investment banking, equity research, private equity and wealth management. In HR teams, Claude can assist with drafting offer letters, creating onboarding documents and preparing performance review drafts. In banking and finance, it can review deal documents, analyse portfolios and assist with research notes.

Reuters reported that the plug-ins were developed with partners including LSEG, FactSet, Slack and DocuSign. Anthropic also said companies such as Thomson Reuters and RBC Wealth Management are already using AI agents powered by Claude.

Private marketplaces and custom tools

Anthropic says companies can manage these tools through a new dashboard and even create private plug-in marketplaces within their organisations. This allows firms to control which teams get access to which tools.

Businesses can also build their own plug-ins, rather than relying only on pre-built templates. The company positions this as a way for enterprises to combine Claude’s AI capabilities with their own internal data and expertise.

Market reaction and context

Last month, the launch of a legal-focused plug-in from Anthropic led to an estimated $830 billion selloff in global software and services stocks over six trading days, according to Reuters. Investors were concerned that increased AI automation could affect the revenue models of traditional software companies.

With the new release, Anthropic appears to be doubling down on enterprise automation. The company says the aim is not to replace employees but to support existing workflows with AI infrastructure that businesses can adapt to their needs.

Anthropic, backed by Google and Amazon, continues to expand Claude’s integration with commonly used tools such as Google Workspace and Slack, as it competes with other AI providers in the enterprise space.