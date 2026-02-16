Affordable MacBook with iPhone 16 Pro chip and playful colours: Here's all we know ahead of launch

Apple is no longer just focusing on premium products. The tech giant is now also moving towards the affordable range, with the first iPhone 17e launch and then the budget-friendly MacBook. As per the latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to introduce a lower-cost MacBook, possibly at a March event. If the reports hold true, this device could become the most accessible entry point into the Mac ecosystem so far. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max upgrades tipped: Smaller Dynamic Island, 2nm chip, bigger battery

While Apple has not confirmed anything yet, several reports suggest that Apple is now focusing on students, first-time buyers, and users who have always found Macs slightly out of budget with this rumoured budget-friendly MacBook.

What will it bring to the table?

Affordable MacBook: Specifications, features, design (expected)

One of the biggest talking points is what might power this upcoming laptop. Instead of Apple’s usual M-series chips, the affordable MacBook is tipped to run on the A18 Pro, the same processor which powered the iPhone 16 Pro models. With this, tasks like browsing, streaming, presentations, and light editing should be handled comfortably.

The upcoming MacBook is expected to feature a display slightly under 13 inches, with earlier leaks hinting at around 12.9 inches. Despite rumours about cost-cutting, Apple is reportedly sticking with an aluminium chassis. Some reports also indicate the laptop could offer around 8GB RAM and strong battery life, though details remain unofficial.

If we talk about colours, then Mark Gurman suggests that Apple may finally test with brighter shades of MacBook, such as light yellow, green, blue, and pink, alongside traditional silver and dark grey. So far, we have seen subtle tones in the existing MacBook series. However, not every tested colour may reach store shelves.

Affordable MacBook expected price

The new MacBook is reportedly targeting the sub-$1,000 segment, with some earlier leaks pointing to a starting price near $699. Even a recent leak suggested it to be as low as $599, which was the launch price of the iPhone 16e last year. That would place it well below the MacBook Air and could significantly widen Apple’s laptop audience.

However, everything is based on leaks and rumours, hence we must take the information with a pinch of salt. The report says that the affordable MacBook may launch in March 2026, but that is still to be confirmed by Apple.