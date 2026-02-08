8 best high-performance gaming phones under Rs 50,000 in February 2026

Vivo V60 5G
Priced at Rs 45,999, the Vivo V60 5G in Moonlit Blue comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It features a 6.77-inch slim quad curved AMOLED display. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W Flash Charge support. For photography, it offers a 50-megapixel ZEISS OIS main camera, a 50-megapixel ZEISS super telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ZEISS ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel ZEISS group selfie camera on the front. The device carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water resistance.