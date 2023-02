The India 5G Tablet shipments grew 170 percent year-on-year (YoY). The overall tablet market registered a 6 percent YoY growth in CY2022, a new report revealed on Tuesday. As per new insights from CyberMedia Research (CMR)’s Tablet PC Market Report Review for CY2022, Lenovo (29 percent), Apple (23 percent) and Samsung (22 percent), captured the top three spots in the Tablet leaderboard in CY2022. Shipment of Tablets with above 10-inch display constituted 63 percent of the overall shipments in the Indian market. Also Read - Apple's upcoming Mac Pro is expected to come with Apple Silicon, PCI-E GPUs

According to Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, "Driven by a strong consumer appetite to future-proof themselves, and with 5G networks rolling out, the shipments of 5G tablets continued to gain strength through 2022. Consumers continue to seek tablets as companion devices for work, learn and play. Given the increased time spent on tablets, premiumization is also setting in, with consumers prioritizing premium tablets (>Rs 20,000)."

India Tablet Market: Vendor Highlights CY2022:

Lenovo led the tablet market with a 29 percent market share. Lenovo tablet shipments witnessed 33 percent YoY decline in CY2022. Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi+4G) and Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (WiFi) series had a 21 percent and 12 percent market share respectively.

Apple was placed second with 23 percent market share. Apple iPad shipments recorded 17 percent YoY growth in CY2022. Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) had a 45% and 17% market share respectively.

Samsung was placed third with a 22 percent market share. Samsung shipments recorded 29 percent YoY growth in CY2022 owing to the launch of Samsung A8 series, S8 series and S6 series with aggressive features.

Future Outlook:

In CY2023, CMR anticipates tablet shipments to record a growth of around 10-15%. “At CyberMedia Research (CMR), we believe that the tablet market will continue to maintain its growth momentum in the neo normal. With supply chain constraints easing out, and consumers spending more time on-the-go, tablets will continue to find favor. Enterprise tablet demand will continue to hold, especially in healthcare, education and manufacturing. The entry of new market players, such as OnePlus and others, continue to illustrate the potential of the tablet market,” added Menka.