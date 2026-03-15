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10 best coffee machines under Rs 10,000 for barista style brews at home

Discover the 10 best coffee machines under Rs 10,000 that help you prepare barista style brews at home. These machines come with milk frother, high pressure pumps, and easy brewing features.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 15, 2026, 10:18 AM (IST)

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Rossmann Espresso Coffee Makerzoom icon
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Rossmann Espresso Coffee Maker

The Rossmann Espresso Coffee Maker comes with 20 bar pressure and an Italian Ulka pump for brewing espresso. It features 1350 W power with a quick heating thermo block system. The machine includes a touch screen with 4-in-1 functions, a 1.5L water tank, and a stainless steel frothing wand. It is priced at Rs 9,499.

COSTAR Coffee Maker Machinezoom icon
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COSTAR Coffee Maker Machine for Home

The COSTAR Espresso Coffee Maker comes with 1450 W power and 20 bar pressure for brewing espresso. It supports ground coffee and capsules for flexible use. The machine includes a milk frother wand for making cappuccino and latte and has a compact stainless steel design. It is priced at Rs 8,498.

DOMESTICA Brewcraftzoom icon
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DOMESTICA Brewcraft Pod 3 in 1

The DOMESTICA Brewcraft Pod 3-in-1 Espresso Coffee Maker supports Nespresso Original, Dolce Gusto, and ground coffee powder. It comes with 20 bar pressure and rapid heat-up technology for quick brewing. The machine features one-touch operation for easy use. It is priced at Rs 8,499.

Wonderchef Regenta Espresso Coffee Machinezoom icon
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Wonderchef Regenta Espresso Coffee Machine

The Wonderchef Regenta Espresso Coffee Machine comes with 19 bar pressure for making espresso, cappuccino, and latte at home. It features a steamer, metal portafilter, and a temperature control dial for better brewing. The machine also includes a 2-year warranty. It is priced at Rs 8,498.

_InstaCuppa 3-in-1 Espresso Coffee Makerzoom icon
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InstaCuppa 3 in 1 Espresso Coffee Maker

The InstaCuppa 3-in-1 Espresso Coffee Maker works with ground coffee, pods, and capsules. It includes an electric kettle mode with temperature control and adjustable volume settings. The machine features LED touch controls, display, and a self-cleaning function for easy use. It is priced at Rs 8,999.

_Inalsa Espresso Coffee Machinezoom icon
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Inalsa Espresso Coffee Machine for Home

The Inalsa Espressimo 15 Espresso Coffee Machine comes with 15 bar pressure for brewing espresso. It features NTC visible temperature control technology and a milk frother for making cappuccino and latte. The machine supports a double shot system and offers 3-in-1 coffee options. It is priced at Rs 8,495.

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Makerzoom icon
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AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker

The AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker comes with 1100 W power and 15 bar pressure for brewing espresso. It includes a steam wand and milk frother for making cappuccino, latte, and mocha. The machine features adjustable milk frothing and a double temperature control system. It is priced at Rs 9,999.

BLACK+DECKERzoom icon
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BLACK DECKER

The BLACK+DECKER BXCM1001IN Espresso Coffee Maker comes with 1100 W power and 15 bar pressure for brewing coffee. It can prepare up to 10 cups and includes a 1.5L water tank capacity. The machine features anti-drip technology and an auto keep-warm function. It is priced at Rs 8,009.

COFFEEZA Finero Next Pod Coffee Machinezoom icon
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COFFEEZA Finero Next Pod Coffee Machine

The COFFEEZA Finero Next Pod Coffee Machine comes with 20 bar pressure for preparing espresso and cappuccino. It is compatible with Nespresso pods and is designed for quick and convenient coffee making. The machine comes with a 1-year warranty. It is priced at Rs 9,999.

KENT Coffee Makerzoom icon
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KENT Coffee Maker

The KENT Coffee Maker comes with 1400 W power and can make two cups of coffee at a time. It features a 20 bar Italian high-pressure pump for preparing cappuccinos and lattes. The machine includes an in-built steamer for milk frothing and a stainless steel body for durability. It is priced at Rs 7,799.