Top 10 smartphones under Rs 50,000: Best options you should consider

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REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G

The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and features a CrystalRes AMOLED display. The phone includes a 200MP MasterPixel camera with OIS support. It is backed by a 6500mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge and comes with IP69 and IP69K ratings.