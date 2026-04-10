007 First Light gets limited edition DualSense Controller, Switch 2 release pushed

Sony has introduced a new limited edition controller inspired by the upcoming James Bond game, while there has also been a change in the game’s release plan. The 007 First Light will now arrive later than expected on the Nintendo Switch 2, even as other platforms remain on track. Also Read: State of Play February 2026: Full list of announcements and game reveals

The update comes close to the game’s launch window, which had already seen a delay earlier this year. While the controller announcement adds some excitement, the delay for one platform changes things slightly for players waiting across devices. Also Read: From GTA 6 to Wolverine: Biggest upcoming PS5 games in 2026

007 First Light Nintendo Switch 2 version delayed

The Switch 2 version of 007 First Light will not launch alongside other platforms. The game is still scheduled to release on May 27, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

However, players using the Switch 2 will have to wait a bit longer, with the release now pushed to “later this summer.” There is no exact date yet for this version.

The game had already been delayed once before, moving from its original March release to May. At the time, the developer IO Interactive had said the extra time was needed to improve overall quality.

This latest delay appears to be specific to the Switch 2 version, likely to ensure it runs properly across hardware.

New DualSense controller announced

Alongside the update, Sony has also revealed a limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller based on 007 First Light.

The controller comes with a gold-themed design and includes 007 branding on the touchpad. It is clearly built around the James Bond theme, keeping the overall look simple but distinct.

Pre-orders for the controller will begin on April 17, and it will be available in limited quantities starting May 27, which is the same day as the game’s release on supported platforms.

What the game is about

007 First Light follows a younger James Bond and looks at how he becomes the agent people know. The game is expected to include action, stealth, gadgets, and missions set across different locations.

The developer has said this is one of its bigger projects so far, which also explains why it has taken extra time before release.

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What this means for players

For most players, the release date remains unchanged. Those on PS5, Xbox, and PC can still play the game in May. Switch 2 users, however, will need to wait a bit longer, with no confirmed date yet beyond a summer window. At the same time, the limited edition controller gives PlayStation users an additional option tied to the game’s launch.