Foldable phones are increasing as each year passes. This year we probably saw the most number of foldable phones with a few major launches lined up in late Q3 and Q4. While many brands are just beginning their journey in this folding space, Samsung already has a resume with five years’ worth of experience. And that’s discernible looking at its portfolio.

Samsung has Flip and Fold devices and it’s constantly upgrading those every year. While Samsung’s major focus was on the larger book-style Fold so far, it’s now changed. This year, the star of the show at the Galaxy Unpacked July event was the new Galaxy Z Flip 5. It almost felt that Samsung sidelined the new Fold and it wasn’t the talk of the town like every year.

However, after using the new book-style foldable, I have to say that Samsung’s really outdone itself. I mean there’s literally no contender in its vicinity, which makes us compare it to its predecessor. And Samsung has definitely fixed some critical issues that the Fold 4 had in the Fold 5.

Right off the bat, when I took the device in my hand I noticed the reduced weight. The Fold 5 is now lighter, a tad bit slimmer, and more reliable (thanks to all of that). The hinge that leaves a gap only to make room for dust is now gone for good. Samsung has made things simpler here. The phone now folds flat making it less flimsy and more durable.

The Samsung branding on the left spine is now just the text and not the embossed logo like on the Fold 4. The LED flash unit is now shifted to the right of the cameras, which was previously below the cameras. There’s also a cosmetic change to the speaker grille making things minimal.

Unfolding the device, we get the same old 7.8-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1812 x 216 pixels resolution. Again, there’s the same 6.2-inch secondary panel on the front with the same refresh rate and a 904 x 2316 pixels resolution. The aspect ratio of the phone is still 23.1:9. The crease on the phone is said to be improved, however, the difference is not noticeable unless we keep both the Fold 5 and Fold 4 side-by-side in a good-lit environment and nitpick.

This year I was expecting a camera upgrade, however, that didn’t happen. The Fold 5 has the same camera arrangement as the Fold 4. Specs-wise, it has 50MP triple cameras, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide unit. The telephoto goes up to 3x. I did not have the Z Fold 4 by my side to compare the photos side-by-side, but the device does click impressive images as well as videos. Over the weekend, I went to the beach and shot a few Super Slo-mo footages and also took 4K video at smoother 60fps. The camera on the inside didn’t impress me much but it’s just 4MP nothing to complain about.

Since this is the brand’s only and the most premium book-style foldable phone, it packs in the latest hardware, i.e. the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. I won’t talk much about the performance here since I’m yet to test it fully. But one thing I noticed is that the device heats on the back, just below the camera island. Let’s see if Samsung fixes this with an update before our full review. I still have mixed thoughts about the battery since I only used it for two days while traversing in Mumbai this weekend. Charging is still 25W, which now feels sluggish. It boots on the latest OneUI 5.1.1 and has Android 13 OS out of the box.

Stay tuned to learn more about the phone’s hardware and daily user experience.