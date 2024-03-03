For a long time, Samsung has offered its top-end Galaxy S series phones in two chip variants. Sometimes, the Exynos-powered units are available everywhere except for the US, while sometimes the units powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors have made it to markets such as India. There was no way to tell which variant would arrive where, but the US never had to see Exynos variants. That might change next year. A new leak has suggested Samsung is planning to use an Exynos System-on-Chip (SoC) across the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, meaning no Snapdragon variant.

A tipster has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy S series phones will have “Exynos only” models next year. While there is no mention of what processor this would be, rumours are rife that Samsung is working on the Exynos 2500 chipset — the successor of the Exynos 2400 found inside the Galaxy S24. This also means the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will not be there in the series. But Samsung is not ditching Qualcomm’s processor completely.

So currently 2025 Samsung phones will be :

Galaxy Z – Snapdragon Only

Galaxy S – Exynos Only

Galaxy A – Mediatek & Exynos — Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) March 1, 2024

He added that the Galaxy Z lineups — Samsung’s foldable and flip phones — will use Snapdragon SoCs “only.” Again, there is no mention of what chips these would be, but the best guess would be the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. And then the tipster wrote that the Samsung Galaxy A series phones will continue to feature Exynos SoCs, but now, instead of Qualcomm, MediaTek will take over. So, the entire Galaxy A series will have a mix of these two SoCs in 2025.

Since there is no confirmation from any other source yet, we do not know if what this tipster has said is happening. Samsung’s next Galaxy S phones are about a year away, and anything could happen during this time. It is advisable to take the leak with a pinch of salt. Even if this leak turns out to be true, there is no information about the Exynos 2500 and how it would take on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. For a long time, Samsung has been working towards improving the Exynos processor to match its rivals, especially in the premium category.