Samsung will take center stage tomorrow as it unveils the much-awaited Galaxy S24 Series globally. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series will comprise three phones as customary, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This time around the series will be powered by a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon processors and will get some design refinements. Let’s see everything we know so far before the launch tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series launch date and time

Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup will launch tomorrow (January 17) at 11:30 PM IST. Those interested in watching the live launch event can head to Samsung’s official YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series specifications (expected)

According to the leaked renders, the Galaxy S24 trio will have a similar design to the preceding models. However, the Ultra will likely get a flat display as opposed to the curved panel on the S23 Ultra. The device is rumored to have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, on the other hand, are expected to feature 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panels, respectively. The series may get newer Gorilla Glass Victus 3 protection.

The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are expected to boast a 50MP triple-rear camera system. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature an updated quad-camera system. The setup will likely be led by a 200MP main lens, a new 50MP periscope telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom instead of 10x (as seen on the S23 Ultra), a 10MP telephoto unit, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

Under the hood, the non-Ultra models will likely be powered by the in-house Exynos 2400 chipset. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, will mostly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Expect up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely pack the same 5,000mAh cell as its predecessor. It may get 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus could be equipped with a slightly bigger battery of 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh each. The existing S23 and S23+ have 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh cells, respectively.

The trio will have an under-display fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for added security support. This series will likely run on Android 14 out of the box with One UI 6.1 on top. This time around, Samsung is expected to offer up to 7 years of updates.